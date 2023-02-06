Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indoor USMNT Top Higher Ranked Czech Republic in First FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Pool Game, Powered by Leser Hat-Trick

Published on Monday, 06 February 2023


Images Taken by World Sport Pics

PRETORIA, South Africa – The No. 18 U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team started their 2023 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup journey at Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria, South Africa against No. 5 Czech Republic. Action packed from the start, USA stuck to their game plan and made the most of their opportunities to top higher ranked Czech 4-3, powered by a hat-trick from Marius Leser (Mannheim, Germany).

