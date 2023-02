Images Taken by World Sport Pics



PRETORIA, South Africa – The No. 12 U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team opened their 2023 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup campaign at Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria, South Africa against No. 9 Australia. As the young USA squad showed early promise with the match tied at halftime, the red, white and blue was unable to tally anymore goals as Australia went on to win. 4-2.