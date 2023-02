By Neale Emslie





IN THE NET: SA’s Mustapha Cassiem scores against Australia in the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup, men’s pool B match, at Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria on Sunday

Image: REG CALDECOTT/ GALLO IMAGES



In a morning of high-octane action, the SA teams showed admirable fighting qualities as the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup, presented by SPAR, made a thrilling start at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria on Sunday.