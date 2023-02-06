'It was a nice spot between his legs'



David Isaacson





Mustapha Cassiem celebrates his second goal against Australia at the Indoor Hockey World Cup at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria on Sunday. Image: SUPPLIED



Mustapha Cassiem continued his incredible scoring spree with two early goals against Australia at the Indoor Hockey World Cup on Sunday, but it was skipper Jethro “Jet” Eustice’s calm penalty corner late in the game that clinched a 3-3 draw for the South African men’s team.



