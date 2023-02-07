"Tour of South Africa was a good season opener," says Indian Women's Hockey Team Captain Savita
The ace goalkeeper believes the lead up to the Asian Games this year is going to be exciting
New Delhi, 06 February 2023: A week since their return from the Tour of South Africa where the Indian Women's Hockey Team took on the hosts in a four-match series and also played World No.1 Netherlands in three friendly matches, Captain Savita remarked that the team has made a positive start to the new season this year.