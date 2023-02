Images Taken by World Sport Pics



PRETORIA, South Africa – The No. 12 U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team met No. 8 Austria in their second pool game of the 2023 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup at Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria, South Africa. Austria jumped to an early lead and USA fought back to even the game, but an unlucky penalty corner goal by their opponents was the game decider as the red, white and blue fell 2-1.