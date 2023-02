Images Taken by World Sport Pics



PRETORIA, South Africa – The No. 18 U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team put up a good fight against No. 3 Iran in their second pool match of the 2023 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup at Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria, South. After trailing 3-0, USA came from behind to even the score, but Iran went on to score five unanswered, including three on an open net, for the 8-3 win.