Brave women go down to Dutch 3-1



David Isaacson





Mustapha Cassiem on the charge in the World Cup match against the Czech Republic at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria on Monday night. Image: SUPPLIED



Mustapha Cassiem was as lethal as a sniper as he spearheaded a spectacular fightback by the South African men’s team to beat the more-fancied Czech Republic 8-4 at the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Pretoria on Monday night.