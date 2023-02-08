Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

St Albans Celebrate Club’s 125th Anniversary

Published on Wednesday, 08 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 20

Rod Gilmour of The Hockey Paper speaks to St Albans women's coach Shenarda Dedic ahead of the club's anniversary milestone



St Albans HC players past and present will converge on Hertfordshire in less than a month for the club’s 125th-anniversary celebrations. The day will be a sea of tangerine - from coloured hoodies, beanies and even Hawaiian shirts - and that much has been down to the new outlook of the women’s 1s as they aim to write their own chapter in the club’s long history.

