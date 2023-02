Images Taken by World Sport Pics



PRETORIA, South Africa – The No. 18 U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team produced a key win over hosts No. 11 South Africa in their third pool game of the 2023 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup at Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria, South Africa. After sharing goals early in the contest, USA's poised defense translated to positive attack to secure a 5-2 win.