Images Taken by World Sport Pics



PRETORIA, South Africa – Up against the hosts, the No. 12 U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team faced No. 14 South Africa in their third pool game of the 2023 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup at Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria, South Africa. Eager to come away with points, USA took a 2-0 lead early in the third quarter but South Africa responded by producing two goals within a minute span as the game finished in a 2-2 tie.