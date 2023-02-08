Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

SA women fight back from two goals down against US at World Cup

Published on Wednesday, 08 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 19

David Isaacson


SA player Jessica Lardant battles for possession against 14-year-old Reece D'ariano of the US in their Indoor Hockey World Cup match at Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria on Tuesday morning. Image: SUPPLIED

The South African women’s team arrived in body for their Indoor Hockey World Cup match against the US on Tuesday morning, but they only showed up after halfway to fight back from two goals down for a 2-2 draw and score their first point of the tournament.

