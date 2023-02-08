David Isaacson





SA player Jessica Lardant battles for possession against 14-year-old Reece D'ariano of the US in their Indoor Hockey World Cup match at Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria on Tuesday morning. Image: SUPPLIED



The South African women’s team arrived in body for their Indoor Hockey World Cup match against the US on Tuesday morning, but they only showed up after halfway to fight back from two goals down for a 2-2 draw and score their first point of the tournament.



