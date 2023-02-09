Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

UNC legend Erin Matson named new head coach of North Carolina field hockey program

Published on Thursday, 09 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 10

By Shelby Swanson


UNC senior forward, Erin Matson (1) plays in the National Champion ship game against No. 3 Northwestern on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at George J. Sherman Sports Complex in Storrs, Conn. UNC won 2-1. Photo by Jerome Ibrahim | The Daily Tar Heel

Following UNC field hockey's national title win in November, former head coach Karen Shelton remarked that it was “a sad day for Carolina field hockey” due to the departure of veteran players like Erin Matson.

