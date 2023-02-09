Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

"It was a memorable debut in Cape Town," says Indian Women's Hockey's newest member Vaishnavi Phalke

Published on Thursday, 09 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 10


The youngster from Satara, Maharashtra made her International debut for the Senior India team during their Tour of South Africa

Bengaluru: After a series of strong performances with the Junior Women's side, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke is ready for the big stage with the Senior Indian Women's Hockey Team. She made her International debut during the Indian Team's Tour of South Africa recently where she impressed with a total of three goals against South Africa. The team secured three victories and one draw against the home side followed by three matches against World No.1 Netherlands, against whom she scored in the first match.

