‘We have no normal life,’ says team captain Yevheniia Moroz in recalling life back home when the lights went off at their Pretoria hotel



David Isaacson





Ukraine captain Yevheniia Moroz wipes a tear during the playing of the Ukraine anthem at the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Pretoria. To her left are teammates Tetiana Stepachenko, the goalkeeper, and Kateryna Kasianova. Picture: FIH



Load-shedding is a grim reminder of war-torn Ukraine for the country’s women players at the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Pretoria, where they remained on track to make the playoffs despite losing to the Czech Republic on Wednesday.



