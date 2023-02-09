Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Load-shedding a reminder of war for Ukraine players at hockey World Cup

Published on Thursday, 09 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 10

‘We have no normal life,’ says team captain Yevheniia Moroz in recalling life back home when the lights went off at their Pretoria hotel

David Isaacson


Ukraine captain Yevheniia Moroz wipes a tear during the playing of the Ukraine anthem at the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Pretoria. To her left are teammates Tetiana Stepachenko, the goalkeeper, and Kateryna Kasianova. Picture: FIH

Load-shedding is a grim reminder of war-torn Ukraine for the country’s women players at the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Pretoria, where they remained on track to make the playoffs despite losing to the Czech Republic on Wednesday.     

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.