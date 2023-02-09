Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indoor USMNT Continue Momentum with Stellar Performance Over Argentina at FIH Hockey Indoor World Cup

PRETORIA, South Africa – On the fourth day, the No. 18 U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team continued their momentum with a stellar winning performance over No. 19 Argentina at the 2023 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup at Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria, South Africa. Tied 1-1 at half, USA took control in the third tallying three goals within a 3-minute span. This was matched by an exciting fourth quarter that saw Los Leones and the red, white and blue each score three for a final in favor of USA, 7-4.

