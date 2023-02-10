While hockey’s international action returns to Rourkela in March against Germany and Australia in the men's FIH Pro league home matches, the domestic season will resume in April.





India will play a few FIH Pro league home matches before the domestic championships. Hockey India/ Twitter



New Delhi: Twenty-nine teams will take part in the Hockey India Senior Women National Championship to be held in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh from 15 February, which will kick-start the domestic season.



