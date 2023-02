By Jugjet Singh





Negri Sembilan women team celebrate after winning the Charity Shield match against UniTen Thunderbolts at the National Hockey Stadium in Buklit Jalil. - NSTP/ASWADI ALIAS.



KUALA LUMPUR: Negri Sembilan snatched the Charity Shield from the jaws of UniTen Thunderbolts after both teams ended tied 1-1 in the women's Malaysia Hockey League today.