Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Women's FIH Pro League : Final Standings and Records

Published on Friday, 10 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 10

Final Standings of the Past Championships
2019: 1 Netherlands 2 Australia 3 Germany 4 Argentina 5 Belgium 6 New Zealand 7 China 8 Great Britain 9 United States

2020-21: 1 Netherlands 2 Argentina 3 Great Britain 4 Germany 5 Australia 6 New Zealand 7 Belgium 8 China 9 United States

2021-22: 1 Argentina 2 Netherlands 3 India 4 Belgium 5 Spain 6 Germany 7  England 8 China 9 United States

Records
Most goals in a match
Netherlands 10 - 0 United States, Amstelveen 2021-22
Netherlands 9 - 0 United States, Chapel Hill 2020-21
Netherlands 7 - 1 United States, Rotterdam 2019
India 7 -.1 China, Muscat 2021-22

Most Individual goals in a match
4 Olivia Merry New Zealand 4 - 1 Belgium Auckland 2020-21
4 Olivia Merry New Zealand 5 - 3 Argentina Christchurch 2020-21

Top goals scorers
15 Olivia Merry (New Zealand) 2019
12 Augustina Gorzelany (Argentina) 2021-22
11 Olivia Merry (New Zealand) 2020-21
10 Frederique Matla (Netherlands) 2019

Statistics
Seasons Matches Goals Averages
2019.            76.        266.     3.5
2020-21.      40.        156.     3.9
2021-22.      70.        264.     3.7

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.