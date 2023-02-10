Women's FIH Pro League : Final Standings and Records
Final Standings of the Past Championships
2019: 1 Netherlands 2 Australia 3 Germany 4 Argentina 5 Belgium 6 New Zealand 7 China 8 Great Britain 9 United States
2020-21: 1 Netherlands 2 Argentina 3 Great Britain 4 Germany 5 Australia 6 New Zealand 7 Belgium 8 China 9 United States
2021-22: 1 Argentina 2 Netherlands 3 India 4 Belgium 5 Spain 6 Germany 7 England 8 China 9 United States
Records
Most goals in a match
Netherlands 10 - 0 United States, Amstelveen 2021-22
Netherlands 9 - 0 United States, Chapel Hill 2020-21
Netherlands 7 - 1 United States, Rotterdam 2019
India 7 -.1 China, Muscat 2021-22
Most Individual goals in a match
4 Olivia Merry New Zealand 4 - 1 Belgium Auckland 2020-21
4 Olivia Merry New Zealand 5 - 3 Argentina Christchurch 2020-21
Top goals scorers
15 Olivia Merry (New Zealand) 2019
12 Augustina Gorzelany (Argentina) 2021-22
11 Olivia Merry (New Zealand) 2020-21
10 Frederique Matla (Netherlands) 2019
Statistics
Seasons Matches Goals Averages
2019. 76. 266. 3.5
2020-21. 40. 156. 3.9
2021-22. 70. 264. 3.7