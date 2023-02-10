Final Standings of the Past Championships

2019: 1 Netherlands 2 Australia 3 Germany 4 Argentina 5 Belgium 6 New Zealand 7 China 8 Great Britain 9 United States



2020-21: 1 Netherlands 2 Argentina 3 Great Britain 4 Germany 5 Australia 6 New Zealand 7 Belgium 8 China 9 United States



2021-22: 1 Argentina 2 Netherlands 3 India 4 Belgium 5 Spain 6 Germany 7 England 8 China 9 United States



Records

Most goals in a match

Netherlands 10 - 0 United States, Amstelveen 2021-22

Netherlands 9 - 0 United States, Chapel Hill 2020-21

Netherlands 7 - 1 United States, Rotterdam 2019

India 7 -.1 China, Muscat 2021-22



Most Individual goals in a match

4 Olivia Merry New Zealand 4 - 1 Belgium Auckland 2020-21

4 Olivia Merry New Zealand 5 - 3 Argentina Christchurch 2020-21



Top goals scorers

15 Olivia Merry (New Zealand) 2019

12 Augustina Gorzelany (Argentina) 2021-22

11 Olivia Merry (New Zealand) 2020-21

10 Frederique Matla (Netherlands) 2019



Statistics

Seasons Matches Goals Averages

2019. 76. 266. 3.5

2020-21. 40. 156. 3.9

2021-22. 70. 264. 3.7