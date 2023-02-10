Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Last Minute Goal Gives Netherlands Edge over Indoor USWNT in Final Pool Game of FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup

PRETORIA, South Africa – The No. 14 U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team faced their toughest pool opponent in No. 2 The Netherlands on the final day before crossovers at the 2023 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup at Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria, South Africa. The Oranje got on the board first, but USA made the most of their limited offensive opportunities to always equalize when needed. After tying the match at 2-2 in the third quarter, The Netherlands prevailed and found the game-winner in the final minute to capture the 3-2 win.

