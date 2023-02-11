Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

A Battle Of The Top Two Will Kick Off The Return Of The Men’s Premier Division

Published on Saturday, 11 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 17

Rod Gilmour of The Hockey Paper



Over the next six weekends, the English Premier Division teams will jostle for places in both the top and lower six divisions as the race continues for a place at Finals Weekend in April. The new league structure is also welcome news for Mike Hughes and Mark Pearn, head coaches of Old Georgians and Surbiton respectively, as they ready themselves for a heavyweight encounter in Surrey on Saturday night.

