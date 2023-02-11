



Action continued from Sydney in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23 as Germany secured all 3 points in a tight encounter against China which they edged by a 2-1 margin. Nike Lorenz, captaining the Danas, played a crucial role scoring the opener and assisting the second goal, as Germany secured the first outright win of their campaign, taking their tally to 8 points from 5 games. With the win, Germany climbed to 3rd on the Pro League standings while China remained in the sixth position with 1 point from their opening 2 games.



