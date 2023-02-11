Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Nike Lorenz masterclass propels Danas over Snow Lotuses in a close encounter

Published on Saturday, 11 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 19



Action continued from Sydney in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23 as Germany secured all 3 points in a tight encounter against China which they edged by a 2-1 margin. Nike Lorenz, captaining the Danas, played a crucial role scoring the opener and assisting the second goal, as Germany secured the first outright win of their campaign, taking their tally to 8 points from 5 games. With the win, Germany climbed to 3rd on the Pro League standings while China remained in the sixth position with 1 point from their opening 2 games.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.