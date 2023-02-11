Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Jocelyn Bartram stars as Australia take bonus point from draw against China in their Pro League opener

Published on Saturday, 11 February 2023



FIH Hockey Pro League action returned to Australia for the first time in 3 years as Hockeyroos took on the Snow Lotuses, with both teams playing their opening encounter of the 2022-23 Pro League season. A closely contested game saw chances aplenty, but the defenders and goalkeepers ruled the day, as the teams could not be separated in regulation time. Australia won the resulting shoot-outs to take the bonus point as Jocelyn Bartram, who had been excellent all game, once again proved too good for the Chinese attackers, saving 3 attempts, giving the Hockeyroos 2 points to start their 2022-23 Pro League campaign, while China took 1 point for the draw.

