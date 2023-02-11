



FIH Hockey Pro League action returned to Australia for the first time in 3 years as Hockeyroos took on the Snow Lotuses, with both teams playing their opening encounter of the 2022-23 Pro League season. A closely contested game saw chances aplenty, but the defenders and goalkeepers ruled the day, as the teams could not be separated in regulation time. Australia won the resulting shoot-outs to take the bonus point as Jocelyn Bartram, who had been excellent all game, once again proved too good for the Chinese attackers, saving 3 attempts, giving the Hockeyroos 2 points to start their 2022-23 Pro League campaign, while China took 1 point for the draw.



