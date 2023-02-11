

Images Taken by World Sport Pics



PRETORIA, South Africa – The No. 14 U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team closed out their 2023 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup campaign with a win over No. 11 Kazakhstan and secured their highest finish ever at the event. USA jumped to a two-goal lead after the first quarter and never looked back, and even withstood a full second half where Kazakhstan opted to pull their goalkeeper, for the 5-1 final.



