Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Indoor USWNT Close Out FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup with Highest Finish, Win Over Kazakhstan

Published on Saturday, 11 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 20


Images Taken by World Sport Pics

PRETORIA, South Africa – The No. 14 U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team closed out their 2023 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup campaign with a win over No. 11 Kazakhstan and secured their highest finish ever at the event. USA jumped to a two-goal lead after the first quarter and never looked back, and even withstood a full second half where Kazakhstan opted to pull their goalkeeper, for the 5-1 final.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.