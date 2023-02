Images Taken by World Sport Pics



PRETORIA, South Africa – The No. 18 U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team continues to make history after a stellar win over No. 16 Namibia advances them to the 2023 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Semifinals. Tied at the half, USA made the most of their chances and withstood Namibia’s persistent attack to win 3-2 and for an opportunity to play for a medal.