Sibusiso Mjikeliso





Tegan Fourie, Robyn Johnson and Edith Molikoe of South Africa celebrating after scoring a goal during the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup. (Photo by Anton Geyser/Gallo Images)



South Africa’s women’s hockey team made history on Friday after becoming the first African nation to reach the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup semi-finals after defeating Belgium 2-1 in Tshwane.