Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Western Wildcats men qualify for promotion pool in Lousada

Published on Sunday, 12 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 22



Western Wildcats have qualified for the promotion pool after only two games at the Men’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Challenge 1 tournament in Lousada after two massive wins over Bulgarian and Slovenian champions. The Scots share top spot with Hungarian side Epitok but with a vastly superior goal difference, and the two sides meet tomorrow morning to decide pole position in the pool. A win tomorrow is very important as that result will be carried forward to the promotion pool table.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.