



Western Wildcats have qualified for the promotion pool after only two games at the Men’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Challenge 1 tournament in Lousada after two massive wins over Bulgarian and Slovenian champions. The Scots share top spot with Hungarian side Epitok but with a vastly superior goal difference, and the two sides meet tomorrow morning to decide pole position in the pool. A win tomorrow is very important as that result will be carried forward to the promotion pool table.



