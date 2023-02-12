Final Standings (Men's World Cup)

1 Austria 2 Netherlands 3 Iran 4 United States 5 Belgium 6 South Africa 7 Argentina 8 Namibia 9 Czech Republic 10 Kazakhstan 11 Australia 12 New Zealand





5 goals in a match

5 Philippe Simar Belgium 7-1 Kazakhstan

5 Mustapha Casseim South Africa 8-4 Czech Republic



Top Scorers with 10 and more goals:

17 Micheal Korper (Austria)

16 Reza Norouzzadeh (Iran)

15 Philippe Simar (Belgium)

Boris Burkhardt (Netherlands)

14 Mustapha Casseim (South Africa)

12 Fabian Unterkircher (Austria)

11 Aki Kaeppeler (United States)

10 Lukas Plochy (Czech Republic)



Highest scores

Netherlands 12-0 New Zealand



Final Standings (Women's World Cup)

1 Netherlands 2 Austria 3 Czech Republic 4 South Africa 5 Belgium 6 Ukraine 7 Canada 8 Australia 9 United States 10 Kazakhstan 11 New Zealand 12 Namibia



5 goals in a match

5 Donja Zwinkels Netherlands 10- New Zealand



Top Scorers with 10 or more goals

17 Donja Zwinkels (Netherlands)

10 Lieke van Wink (Netherlands)



The Biggest Drawn match in men's World Cup

The match played between Czech Republic and Iran ended in a biggest ever drawn match in indoor hockey, both teams scored 8 goals each in the FIH Indoor Men's Hockey World Cup at Pretoria, South Africa, 2023.



The list of matches ended in a big draw:

Czech Republic 8-8 Iran Pretoria 2023

Czech Republic 5-5 Canada Leipzig 2003

Russia 5-5 Poland Leipzig 2015

Canada 5-5 South Africa Leipzig 2015

(The big drawn matches decided in penalty shootout are not taken into account)



Best Junior awards



Men

Mustapha Cassiem - He won the same award at the Men's Outdoor World Cup two weeks ago



Women

Reece D'Ariano - Reece turned 14 just before the World Cup and could potentially win this award another 3 times! She scored 8 goals during the tournament and was the third highest goal scorer.