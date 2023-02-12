Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indoor USMNT Achieve Best Ever Finish at FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup, Fall in Shootout to Iran

Published on Sunday, 12 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 23


Images Taken by World Sport Pics

PRETORIA, South Africa – The No. 18 U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team left it all out on the court when they faced No. 3 Iran in the bronze medal match of the 2023 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup. USA came from behind twice as both sides tallied a goal apiece in each of the quarters to end regulation tied at 4-4. The red, white and blue unfortunately fell in the shootout, 2-3, but claimed fourth, the team’s highest ever finish at the event.

