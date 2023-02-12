Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indoor USMNT Fall in Hard-Fought Battle to Netherlands in FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Semifinals

Published on Sunday, 12 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 21


Images Taken by World Sport Pics

PRETORIA, South Africa – The No. 18 U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team and No. 7 Netherlands battled for 40 solid minutes in the 2023 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Semifinals. Entering the final quarter tied 3-3, the hard-fought match saw USA ultimately fall 7-3, but the score line doesn’t reflect the closeness of the contest as the Oranje converted two open net goals on their way to victory.

