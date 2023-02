It was a day of mixed fortunes for the Scottish champions, the 8-4 win over Hungarian side Epitok put them on the road for promotion but in the second game Western went down 7-6 in a close contest to host side Lousada. Although Western are in second spot in the promotion pool, they need either a win or a draw at worst against Slovakian side Raca on Sunday to confirm promotion. At the moment Raca are a point behind Western and with a much poorer goal difference.