By Mike Haymonds





Bhubaneswar, India FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 26 India v New Zealand (Crossover) Image: Leon Hayward (GK) saves (Photo by WorldSportPics/Frank Uijlenbroek)



The 15th edition of the FIH Men’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela has been judged as amongst the best for quality and drama and an important element in its undoubted success was the excellent TV coverage.