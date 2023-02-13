By Tariq Ali



How did the Indoor World Cup in Pretoria compare to other Indoor World Cups?





Statistics

Matches Goals Averages Venue Year

38. 372. 9.79. Leipzig. 2003

38. 326. 8.58. Vienna. 2007

38. 288. 7.58. Poznan. 2011

46. 373. 8.11. Leipzig. 2015

40. 306. 7.65. Berlin. 2018

40. 324. 8.10. Pretoria. 2023



Unbeatable Records

The following records could not be beaten in the FIH Indoor Hockey Men's World Cup, Pretoria 2023



Netherlands scored 12- 0 against New Zealand being the highest match score in the Men's World Cup Pretoria 2023.

The previous highest scores in the FIH Indoor Hockey Men's World Cup were:-

Germany 18-0 Namibia Poznan 2011

Germany 17-0 New Zealand Leipzig 2003

Germany 16-0 Russia Leipzig 2003

Germany 15-0 Kazakhstan Berlin 2018



Philippe Simar of Belgium and the South African Mustapha Casseim both scored 5 individual goals in a match in this World Cup

All time most individual goals scorers in a match in World Cup were:-

8 Azarov Dmitrii Russia 12-6 Switzerland Vienna 2007

6 Robert Tigges Netherlands 13-0 Namibia Poznan 2011

5 Michel Vespalee Czech Republic 11-2 Russia Leipzig 2003

5 Lucas Lahoda Czech Republic 11-2 Russia Leipzig 2003

5 Deeche Oskar Germany 18-0 Namibia Poznan 2011

5 John Bjorkman Sweden 10-8 Iran Leipzig 2015

5 Alexander Lykov Russia 10-2 South Africa Leipzig 2015

5 Kyndi Jakur Czech Republic 9-3 Kazakhstan Berlin 2018

5 Philippe Simar Belgium 7-1 Kazakhstan Pretoria 2023

5 Mustapha Casseim South Africa 8-4 Czech Republic Pretoria 2023



All time Top goals scorers

21 Frederic Soyes France Leipzig 2003

19 Otte Alexander Germany Leipzig 2015

19 Christopher Ruhr Germany Berlin 2018

18 Azarov Dmitrii Russia Vienna 2007

17 Thierry Grandchamp Switzerland Leipzig 2003

17 Micheal Korper Austria Berlin 2018

17 Micheal Korper Austria Pretoria 2023

16 Robert Tigges Netherlands Poznan 2011

16 Norouzzadeh Iran Berlin 2018

16 Norouzzadeh Iran Pretoria 2023