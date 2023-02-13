FIH Indoor Hockey Men's World Cup, 2023: Fascinating Records in all WC competitions
By Tariq Ali
How did the Indoor World Cup in Pretoria compare to other Indoor World Cups?
Statistics
Matches Goals Averages Venue Year
38. 372. 9.79. Leipzig. 2003
38. 326. 8.58. Vienna. 2007
38. 288. 7.58. Poznan. 2011
46. 373. 8.11. Leipzig. 2015
40. 306. 7.65. Berlin. 2018
40. 324. 8.10. Pretoria. 2023
Unbeatable Records
The following records could not be beaten in the FIH Indoor Hockey Men's World Cup, Pretoria 2023
Netherlands scored 12- 0 against New Zealand being the highest match score in the Men's World Cup Pretoria 2023.
The previous highest scores in the FIH Indoor Hockey Men's World Cup were:-
Germany 18-0 Namibia Poznan 2011
Germany 17-0 New Zealand Leipzig 2003
Germany 16-0 Russia Leipzig 2003
Germany 15-0 Kazakhstan Berlin 2018
Philippe Simar of Belgium and the South African Mustapha Casseim both scored 5 individual goals in a match in this World Cup
All time most individual goals scorers in a match in World Cup were:-
8 Azarov Dmitrii Russia 12-6 Switzerland Vienna 2007
6 Robert Tigges Netherlands 13-0 Namibia Poznan 2011
5 Michel Vespalee Czech Republic 11-2 Russia Leipzig 2003
5 Lucas Lahoda Czech Republic 11-2 Russia Leipzig 2003
5 Deeche Oskar Germany 18-0 Namibia Poznan 2011
5 John Bjorkman Sweden 10-8 Iran Leipzig 2015
5 Alexander Lykov Russia 10-2 South Africa Leipzig 2015
5 Kyndi Jakur Czech Republic 9-3 Kazakhstan Berlin 2018
5 Philippe Simar Belgium 7-1 Kazakhstan Pretoria 2023
5 Mustapha Casseim South Africa 8-4 Czech Republic Pretoria 2023
All time Top goals scorers
21 Frederic Soyes France Leipzig 2003
19 Otte Alexander Germany Leipzig 2015
19 Christopher Ruhr Germany Berlin 2018
18 Azarov Dmitrii Russia Vienna 2007
17 Thierry Grandchamp Switzerland Leipzig 2003
17 Micheal Korper Austria Berlin 2018
17 Micheal Korper Austria Pretoria 2023
16 Robert Tigges Netherlands Poznan 2011
16 Norouzzadeh Iran Berlin 2018
16 Norouzzadeh Iran Pretoria 2023