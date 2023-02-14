Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Rourkela stadium to host four national championships to give international feel to youngsters

Published on Tuesday, 14 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 1

The championships are being organised to give the domestic players a feel of the state-of-the-art facility, which hosted the men’s World Cup last month.


FILE PHOTO: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium illuminates during an FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 match on January 27, 2023.

Four age-group national hockey championships will be organised at the newly-built Birsa Munda Stadium here this year to give the domestic players a feel of the state-of-the-art facility, which hosted the men’s World Cup jointly with Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar last month.

