Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Hockey India National Championships gets mega boost; to be exclusively live streamed on FanCode

Published on Tuesday, 14 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 1

Hockey India lifts the profile of annual National Championships by introducing Player of The Match Award for each match and playing environment that is on-par with international standards



New Delhi In a bid to provide aspiring hockey stars and participating teams at the marquee annual National Championships an atmosphere that is akin to International matches, Hockey India has taken several initiatives that promises to lift the profile of the sport in domestic circuit.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.