Hockey India National Championships gets mega boost; to be exclusively live streamed on FanCode
Hockey India lifts the profile of annual National Championships by introducing Player of The Match Award for each match and playing environment that is on-par with international standards
New Delhi In a bid to provide aspiring hockey stars and participating teams at the marquee annual National Championships an atmosphere that is akin to International matches, Hockey India has taken several initiatives that promises to lift the profile of the sport in domestic circuit.