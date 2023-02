Australia and China played another thrilling draw in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23 as the Hockeyroos mounted a remarkable comeback from 2-0 down to level up in the final 10 minutes of the game. The game headed into a shoot-out for the second time within a week between the two teams and the Hockeyroos prevailed once again, winning the bonus point and taking their tally to an impressive 7 points from 3 games.