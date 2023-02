By Aftar Singh





Razie Rahim converted five penalty corners (PC) in the last two quarters to power Maybank to a 7-0 win over Young Tigers in the Malaysia Hockey League today. -FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Razie Rahim converted five penalty corners (PC) in the last two quarters to power Maybank to a 7-0 win over Young Tigers in the Malaysia Hockey League today.