Weatherhead thumped by Western Jaguars in Hockey African Cup of Clubs Championships (ACCC)

Published on Wednesday, 15 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 18

Ian Orlando and Job Wandera scored the two goals for the western Jaguars side in the first quarter with the first scored from a short corner and the second from a penalty stroke.

Charles Lwanga


Western Jaguars HC photo

Weatherhead captain Moses Tushabe calls upon his teammates to turn on the style in today’s game against Butali Sugar and overcome the two losses suffered in the Hockey African Cup of Clubs Championships against Zamliki and Western Jaguars.

