

26 teams will vie for honours in the marque National Championships in Andhra Pradesh



Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh): The 13th edition Hockey India Senior Women National Championship will kick off at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh today with players from 26 teams from various states and Union Territories vying for top honours. With National Selectors watching these matches closely, top performing players will stand a chance to break into the Hockey India national program with a call-up for the National Coaching Camp.



