Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Preview: 13th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2023 set to begin today

Published on Wednesday, 15 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 17


26 teams will vie for honours in the marque National Championships in Andhra Pradesh

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh): The 13th edition Hockey India Senior Women National Championship will kick off at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh today with players from 26 teams from various states and Union Territories vying for top honours. With National Selectors watching these matches closely, top performing players will stand a chance to break into the Hockey India national program with a call-up for the National Coaching Camp.  

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.