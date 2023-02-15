Movements in the indoor world rankings after the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup 2023
The FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup South Africa 2023 came to a conclusion earlier this week as Austria men won a second world cup title in a row, while Netherlands women won their third title, equalling Germany’s record for most indoor hockey world championships in the women’s competition. There were plenty of surprises throughout the world cup as the unpredictable nature of indoor hockey shone through, which have led to shake-up in the indoor hockey world rankings.