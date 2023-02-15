Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey Ireland accept invitation to play in the men’s Pro League for the first time

Published on Wednesday, 15 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 17

As runners-up in the Nations Cup, Ireland was invited to replace South Africa

Johnny Watterson


Ireland will play in the men’s Pro League for the first time when it begins in October. Photograph: Frank Uijlenbroek/Inpho

Hockey Ireland have accepted an invitation from the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to play in the men’s Pro League for the first time. The national side will take part in next season’s competition, which begins in October 2023.

