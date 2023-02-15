Hockey Ireland accept invitation to play in the men’s Pro League for the first time
As runners-up in the Nations Cup, Ireland was invited to replace South Africa
Johnny Watterson
Ireland will play in the men’s Pro League for the first time when it begins in October. Photograph: Frank Uijlenbroek/Inpho
Hockey Ireland have accepted an invitation from the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to play in the men’s Pro League for the first time. The national side will take part in next season’s competition, which begins in October 2023.