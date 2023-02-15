As runners-up in the Nations Cup, Ireland was invited to replace South Africa



Johnny Watterson





Ireland will play in the men’s Pro League for the first time when it begins in October. Photograph: Frank Uijlenbroek/Inpho



Hockey Ireland have accepted an invitation from the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to play in the men’s Pro League for the first time. The national side will take part in next season’s competition, which begins in October 2023.



