



After a thorough analysis, the South African Hockey Association has decided not to join the FIH Hockey Men’s Pro League for the next season, despite having qualified for it, thanks to winning the inaugural FIH Hockey Nations Cup played on its own soil, in Potchefstroom, last year. However, the South African Hockey Association has confirmed its firm intention to join the League – ‘Hockey at its Best’ – in the future, provided their teams, women or men, qualify for it on the field of play, of course.



