FIH: Revolutionising Hockey – FIH Banning Water-Based Pitches in International Games Post-Paris 2024

Published on Thursday, 16 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 6

After the Olympic Games in Paris, no more global tournaments will be played on water fields. A revolution in hockey, to which attention was paid during the National Hockey Congress on Saturday. The Dutch clubs are following the changes closely.



It was a crowded Saturday afternoon in the cafeteria of Rabobank’s head office in Utrecht. At the place where salads are usually put together, the focus was now on the green field of the future. The development of the new, ‘waterless’ field is in full swing, as was apparent from the presentation by field supplier Ten Cate Grass.

