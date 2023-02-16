K. ARUMUGAM







Hockey India has recently announced the schedule for most of its annual domestic events. National Championships are the most important activities of the national body. It conducts inter alia six National Championships each year where only a team each from its State Associations takes part. With three age categories — Sub-Junior (Under-16), Junior (Under 19 or 20) and Seniors– for both men and women, the six tournaments help it scout talent for the core group.



