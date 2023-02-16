Next Generation of Canadian superstars will play a test-series in France







Field Hockey Canada is thrilled to announce the Under-18 Women’s National Team that will travel to France in April for a training tour and test series. Formed yearly, the U18 National Team will train and tour in preparation for moving up the NextGen ladder towards the Junior National Team. This U18 cohort is next in line to progress into the Junior ranks and prepare for Junior Pan American Championships and Junior World Cups in years to come.



