



100 years ago, USA Field Hockey was formed.



Now it’s time for the next chapter.



USA Field Hockey is excited to reveal the new and improved look for the U.S. National Teams. The collection consists of three iterations of the classic red, white and blue jersey tops – all designed with principles of a clean and functional aesthetic in mind. This latest design is also the first to feature official sponsor “Bank of America” across the chest, flanked on each side with the Osaka Hockey logo on the left and the national team crest on the right. The United States Performance Center logo can be found on the sides of the uniform, amidst a gradient pattern of USA’s signature colors.



