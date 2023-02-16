South Africa has produced some top talent in hockey, but it has also been held back in recent years. A lot more needs to be done but the team’s former coach, Garreth Ewing, left behind a stable ship, one where he worked hard to improve the culture within the team environment.



By Nick Said





FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup, Men’s – Pool B: USA v South Africa



South Africa’s 11th place finish at the recent 2023 Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup was perhaps below the ambitions of the team but should be measured against the realities the sport faces in a country where it is under-funded yet still manages to punch above its weight.



