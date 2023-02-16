FIH Hockey Pro League: Women's 2022-23
Goals in the first minute of the match
By Tariq Ali
The match played between Australia and Germany at Sydney ended in a 3-3 draw, later, Germany won the match in the penalty shootout by 2-1. Maddy Fitzpatrick of Australia scored the goal in the opening minute of the match.
Following are the instances in Women's FIH Pro League when a player scored the goal in the very first minute of the match:
Amy Robinson New Zealand 1-3 Germany Christchurch 2019
Agustina Gorzelany Argentina 6-1 United States Buenos Aires 2020-21
Lidewij Welten Netherlands 2-0 Belgium Amstelveen 2021-22
Rajwinder Kaur India 1-1 Netherlands Bhubaneswar 2021-22
Maria Granatto Argentina 3-1 Germany Berlin 2021-22
Emma Puvrez Belgium 3-3 Germany Mendoza 2022-23
Maria Granatto Argentina 4-2 Germany Mendoza 2022-23
Madison Fitzpatrick Australia 3-3 (pso 1-2) Germany Sydney 2022-23
Women's FIH Hockey Pro League matches played in Australia (2019 - 2022-23)
Venue. Matches Australia Australia
played won. lost
Melbourne. 2. 1 1
Hobart. 2. 2. -
Perth. 5. 2 3
Sydney. 10. 6 4
Germany v China 2. - -