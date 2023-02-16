Goals in the first minute of the match



By Tariq Ali



The match played between Australia and Germany at Sydney ended in a 3-3 draw, later, Germany won the match in the penalty shootout by 2-1. Maddy Fitzpatrick of Australia scored the goal in the opening minute of the match.





Following are the instances in Women's FIH Pro League when a player scored the goal in the very first minute of the match:



Amy Robinson New Zealand 1-3 Germany Christchurch 2019

Agustina Gorzelany Argentina 6-1 United States Buenos Aires 2020-21

Lidewij Welten Netherlands 2-0 Belgium Amstelveen 2021-22

Rajwinder Kaur India 1-1 Netherlands Bhubaneswar 2021-22

Maria Granatto Argentina 3-1 Germany Berlin 2021-22

Emma Puvrez Belgium 3-3 Germany Mendoza 2022-23

Maria Granatto Argentina 4-2 Germany Mendoza 2022-23

Madison Fitzpatrick Australia 3-3 (pso 1-2) Germany Sydney 2022-23



Women's FIH Hockey Pro League matches played in Australia (2019 - 2022-23)

Venue. Matches Australia Australia

played won. lost

Melbourne. 2. 1 1

Hobart. 2. 2. -

Perth. 5. 2 3

Sydney. 10. 6 4

Germany v China 2. - -