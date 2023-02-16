Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

FIH Hockey Pro League: Women's 2022-23

Goals in the first minute of the match

By Tariq Ali

The match played between Australia and Germany at Sydney ended in a 3-3 draw, later, Germany won the match in the penalty shootout by 2-1. Maddy Fitzpatrick of Australia scored the goal in the opening minute of the match.



 Following are the instances in Women's FIH Pro League when a player scored the goal in the very first minute of the match:

Amy Robinson New Zealand 1-3 Germany Christchurch 2019
Agustina Gorzelany Argentina 6-1 United States Buenos Aires 2020-21
Lidewij Welten Netherlands 2-0 Belgium Amstelveen 2021-22
Rajwinder Kaur India 1-1 Netherlands Bhubaneswar 2021-22
Maria Granatto Argentina 3-1 Germany Berlin 2021-22
Emma Puvrez Belgium 3-3 Germany Mendoza 2022-23
Maria Granatto Argentina 4-2 Germany Mendoza 2022-23
Madison Fitzpatrick Australia 3-3 (pso 1-2) Germany Sydney 2022-23

Women's FIH Hockey Pro League  matches played in Australia (2019 - 2022-23)
Venue.       Matches   Australia Australia
                       played        won.       lost
Melbourne.            2.           1           1
Hobart.                   2.           2.          -
Perth.                      5.           2           3
Sydney.                 10.           6          4
Germany v China   2.           -            -

