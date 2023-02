The matter has been forwarded to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the final decision



By Abdul Mohi Shah





Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had imposed life ban on Olympian and former manager Khawaja Junaid last month — PHF



ISLAMABAD: The very first meeting of the Performance Evaluation Committee on hockey affairs was postponed Wednesday following a controversy that erupted after the omission of Khawaja Junaid’s name as a member of the body.