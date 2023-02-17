Rod Gilmour of The Hockey Paper reports on two clubs vying for a top four place at Finals Weekend in the Vitality Women’s Premier Division







Wimbledon have seen three iterations of the league since they secured promotion to the Vitality Women’s Premier Division in 2020. There was a Covid-blighted season, followed by a straight race for the title and now a Finals Weekend to focus on. It is a measure of how far they have come in those 38 games that have chased a European spot for much of their time already in the top flight.



