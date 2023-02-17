Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Clifton Robinsons & Wimbledon Vying For A Top Four Place At Finals Weekend

Published on Friday, 17 February 2023 10:00 | Hits: 9

Rod Gilmour of The Hockey Paper reports on two clubs vying for a top four place at Finals Weekend in the Vitality Women’s Premier Division



Wimbledon have seen three iterations of the league since they secured promotion to the Vitality Women’s Premier Division in 2020. There was a Covid-blighted season, followed by a straight race for the title and now a Finals Weekend to focus on. It is a measure of how far they have come in those 38 games that have chased a European spot for much of their time already in the top flight.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.